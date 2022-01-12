VingaJoy launches Rock Series Neckband at Rs. 2,999 in India

VingaJoy, mobile accessories and electronic brands, announced the launch of its premium Neckband CL – 6320 ‘ROCK SERIES’. The neckband, as claimed by the company, will deliver up to 25 hours of playtime on a single charge and 300 hours of standby time.

The VingaJoy Rock Series is priced at Rs. 2,999 and is available at all retail stores.

VingaJoy’s light-weight and sporty design neckband is an ideal workout companion, hence the consumers do not have to worry about tangling wires or dropping earbuds. It comes with a 6-months warranty, and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Besides, it is a type-C interface.

Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, "This is the first product launch in 2022. With this launch, we aim to bring a new wave of immersive audio experience for all our customers.”

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:23 PM IST