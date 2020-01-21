Viacom18 to launch new subscription based streaming service

New Delhi: Entertainment network Viacom18b will launch its second subscription-based streaming offering called Voot Select.

Set to soon go live on Voot, the all new premium service, Voot Select will give users access to diverse multi genre marquee content experiences.

The new business vertical under Viacom18 Digital Ventures will be helmed by Ferzad Palia, Head - Youth, Music & English. Voot Select will be in addition to his existing responsibilities.

Voot Select would minimal, premium, and contemporary. It is a visual translation of the brand proposition to provide the best digital content for a discerning audience, the network said in a statement.

Speaking about adding further scale to the digital business, Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO & MD, Viacom18 said : "The video on demand market is the fastest growing segment in the media and entertainment sector today. Subscription led business models are going to be the next big growth drivers in the years to come."

Voot Select is the second subscription based streaming service from Viacom18.