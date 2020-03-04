Uber, Breakthrough launch campaign over gender violence

New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Uber has announced a partnership with Breakthrough, a non-profit organisation to help end gender-based violence across the country.

As part of the collaboration, Breakthrough-- which works to reduce violence against women and girls in India, has launched a campaign --#IgnoreNoMore, which encourages bystander intervention and supports collective action to end gender-based violence in public spaces.

"#IgnoreNoMore is designed to drive awareness, inspire action and encourage more Indians to say "no more" to gender-based violence and bystander apathy," said Sohini Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Breakthrough.

"The campaign will push people to understand their own role as changemakers for building safer public spaces. We are pleased that Uber is committed to becoming an industry leader on this issue," Bhattacharya added.

Crimes against women and girls, especially in public spaces, have seen a steady rise in recent years, the NGO said.

The #IgnoreNoMore campaign aims to raise awareness on how bystanders can become agents of change rather than just spectators.

The approach will empower bystanders to recognise unhealthy and problematic behaviour and intervene before abuse or assault takes place.

The Uber has also brought its global "Driving Change" campaign to India.

"Sexual assault and gender-based violence don't belong anywhere in our communities. Helping keep people safe is a huge responsibility and one we do not take lightly," said Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, India, Uber.

"We're committing major funding for awareness and prevention programmes with members of courageous, thought-leading organizations like Breakthrough and we will continue to seek advice from them on how we can do more to prevent violence and to help keep women safe," Vaish added.