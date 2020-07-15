Twitter witnesses a meme fest after WhatsApp goes down for two hours

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp was down for a few hours early Wednesday morning, sparking global outrage.

Users started reporting trouble at around 1.30 am, with issues of connection, sending and receiving messages, as well as logging in.

Downdetector said that the issue started in the wee hours of Wednesday and picked up pace till around 3 am. Most users said that they were unable to login to the messaging service. Others reported that they were unable to send or receive messages.

This isn’t the first time WhatsApp has faced technical issues. In June, there was a 66 per cent spike in WhatsApp down reports, with last seen online status not working for them as well as 28 per cent reporting connection issues.

Both Android and iOS WhatsApp users took to Twitter to report the issues.

There was in issue in May as well, when the messaging service app was down.

· However, Wednesday’s glitch resulted in several memes on social media, as the Facebook-owned company has not released a statement behind the glitches on the previous three occasions.