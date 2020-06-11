Twitter will now prompt the user before one opens a news article - Here's how this works

In order to promote informed discussion, Twitter is now testing a new feature that will prompt the user before retweeting the news article, Twitter support said on Thursday.

However, this new feature is only for Android at the moment.

In a series of tweet, Twitter support said that "Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first."