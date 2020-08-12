Twitter rolls out new reply-limiting feature for everyone; here's how to use the setting

Before users tweet, they can choose who can reply with three options: everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention.

Xie said tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out for people who can't reply. People who can't reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, share, and like these Tweets.

Here's how to use the new feature:

How to choose who can reply to your tweet?

1. Click on the globe icon when composing a new tweet to choose who can reply to your tweet

2. Select from the following options: 'Everyone', 'People you follow' or 'Only people you mention'

3. Finalise the settings and send your tweet