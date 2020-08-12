Twitter rolls out new reply-limiting feature for everyone; here's how to use the setting

Twitter has rolled out a new feature which allows users to have more control over their conversations. The microblogging site now enables the users on the platform to choose who can reply to their conversations and also pick the participants in a conversation to whom they want to reply.
"Since your Tweet = your space, we've been testing new settings to give people more control over the conversations they start. Sometimes people are more comfortable talking about what's happening when they can choose who can reply. We've seen people use these settings to have conversations that weren't really possible before. Starting today, everyone will be able to use these settings so unwanted replies don't get in the way of meaningful conversations," Suzanne Xie, Director of Product Management, said in a statement.
Before users tweet, they can choose who can reply with three options: everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention.
Xie said tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out for people who can't reply. People who can't reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, share, and like these Tweets.
Here's how to use the new feature:
How to choose who can reply to your tweet?
1. Click on the globe icon when composing a new tweet to choose who can reply to your tweet
2. Select from the following options: 'Everyone', 'People you follow' or 'Only people you mention'
3. Finalise the settings and send your tweet
