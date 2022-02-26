Twitter issues statement after Russia restricts microblogging app amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter on Saturday issued a statement after Russia restricted the microblogging app for users in the country amid the invasion in Ukraine.

"We’re aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible," said Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the restrictions are in effect across multiple service providers, including Rostelecom, MTS, Beeline, and MegaFon. However, Russians are still able to access Twitter through VPN services.

Earlier on Friday, Twitter announced to pause ads and recommendations in Russia and Ukraine to safeguard users from misinformation, as it monitors risks associated with the Russia-Ukraine war.

The company said it is proactively reviewing tweets to detect platform manipulation and taking enforcement action against synthetic and manipulated media that presents a false or misleading depiction of what's happening.

"We're temporarily pausing advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don't detract from it," the company posted in a tweet.

For people using Twitter in Ukraine and Russia, "we also paused some Tweet recommendations from people you don't follow on Home Timeline to reduce the spread of abusive content".

The platform said it is identifying and disrupting attempts to amplify false and misleading information.

"We'll continue to take steps to safeguard people on the service and the communities they operate within, while enforcing the safety and integrity of the platform during this time".

Earlier, after blocking several researchers' accounts as Russia began a military strike against Ukraine on Thursday, Twitter admitted it "mistakenly" removed a number of accounts sharing details about Russian military activity.

Several researchers sharing Russia-Ukraine information found their Twitter accounts "unexpectedly" suspended.

Twitter's Head of Site Integrity, Yoel Roth, said in a tweet that the company's human moderation team made the mistake.

"A small number of human errors as part of our work to proactively address manipulated media resulted in these incorrect enforcements. We're fixing the issue and reaching out directly to the affected folks," he posted.

(With IANS inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:37 PM IST