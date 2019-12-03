Twitter is changing its global privacy policy in accordance with CCPA

Micro-blogging website, Twitter is making changes in its global privacy policy to allow its users a sneak-peek into what information goes to advertisers. Twitter said on Monday that is also about to launch a website that will provide clarity on its data protection policies. The changes will come into effect from January 1st 2002 and comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

The Californian law obliges large businesses to be as transparent as possible and provide more control to users over how their personal information is used. The law suggests that customers and consumers should have the right to chose what data is being sold to third-parties and if wanted even delete the data.

Twitter also announced that it will be moving accounts of people from outside of the USA and European Union from Twitter International Company in Dublin, Ireland, to the San Francisco-based Twitter Inc.

The company said that the move will help the platform to test various settings and controls that are likely to be restricted by Europe’s landmark digital privacy law, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

In October, Twitter had announced that phone numbers submitted for use in two-factor authentication might have been used for advertising purposes. The company said in a blog post that it is working on upgrading its privacy and security systems and formulate new privacy products.