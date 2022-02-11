Twitter fixes 'technical bug' after outage of few minutes

Twitter has fixed the "technical bug" after a outage of few minutes on Friday night. "We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption," read a tweet from Twitter Support.

Earlier, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, Twitter Inc’s website and mobile application were down for thousands of users.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed nearly 15,000 user reports of outage.

The website showed an error. "Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again," it read.

Not only in India, but Twitter outage was also reported from United States' L.A., San Francisco, Phoenix and Seattle too.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:56 PM IST