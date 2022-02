Twitter down for many users worldwide; check out how netizens reacted

Several users across the world are reporting outages and issues with social networking site Twitter on Thursday evening. According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, Twitter Incโ€™s website was down for thousands of users since 9 pm.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed nearly 360 user reports of outage. It confirmed that 92% of the reports are for the website and 6% are from the mobile application.

Twitter has not yet responded.

Check out how netizens reacted:

Let us know! ๐Ÿ‘‚

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:09 PM IST