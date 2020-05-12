Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates USD 10 million to help prisons fight COVID-19

San Francisco: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has pledged $10 million to help prisons in the US fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation is given to criminal justice advocacy group REFORM Alliance that would buy 10 million face masks and personal protective equipment (PPEs) for prisoners and other employees.

"$10mm to @REFORM Alliance to get PPE to every prison and jail in America, all towards their mission of reforming the criminal justice system," Dorsey tweeted on Monday.

"The goal is to help ensure the incarcerated population, correctional officers, healthcare workers, & personnel working state, federal, & private facilities are protected from COVID-19 exposure," he added.

The funds come from Dorsey's #startsmall initiative, which has $1 billion in total, given by Dorsey in April using equity from his mobile payment company Square.

"The criminal justice system needs to change. Covid-19 adds to the injustices and REFORM is best suited to help," said Dorsey.

Dorsey said he has funded $40 million in grants to many organisations with proven impact and efficiency in the past, mostly anonymously.

Dorsey and pop star Rihanna's non-profit organisation, The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), have also set up a joint $4.2 million grant to help domestic violence victims amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Twitter CEO and CLF each committed $2.1 million for the grant meant to help address the current crisis for domestic violence victims in Los Angeles.