Tinder set to introduce video chats feature later this year

Los Angeles: Dating application Tinder is going to launch a one-on-one video call feature later this year.

Match Group, the company that owns Tinder, has announced that it will roll off the video calling feature in the app.

"We are confident that demand for human connection will never dissipate and remain committed to fulfilling that need," The Verge quoted the company Match Group as saying.

"This period of social isolation would have been much more dire for single people - who no longer have other avenues to meet and connect such as bars and concerts - if not for our products," it added.

Since abuse and harassment could be difficult to screen for video calls, the team is either making its own offensive image detection system or looking to a third party to provide one.