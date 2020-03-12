This is how Google has blocked Amazon's smart TV dream

San Francisco: Do you know why Amazon has not been able to bring its Fire TV platform on most smart TVs and cable set-top boxes globally? Blame it on Google.

Google can revoke the software licenses from Android TV makers if they also build devices running forked versions of Android, including Amazon Fire TV, reports Protocol.

Google's licensing terms for Android -- Android Compatibility Commitment - say that TV makers would no longer be able to run the Play Store and Google apps on any devices they build with other platforms like Fire TV, including phones and tablets.

"Amazon has sold millions of Fire TV streaming devices in recent years, but its efforts to expand the Fire TV platform to smart TVs and cable set-top boxes have been slow-going," the report mentioned.