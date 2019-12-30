These 5 social media trends will rule 2020

Social media is unpredictable and every year some new technology comes up and enhances our social media experience. With the passage of time, social media has not only become something important, but something that one cannot live without.

Here are 5 social media trends which will rule 2020:

1. Bye-bye likes:

People are caught up with the number of likes they get on Instagram and Facebook. In some cases, the number of likes also determines ones popularity. But, now social media apps are going beyond likes. The apps will no longer show the like-count on posts. So the 'like-obsessed' generation will have to find some other way to calculate popularity.

2. Online communities:

Social media is brilliant in many ways than one. If you are an introvert and don't like to hangout but prefer to be with someone who has similar likes and dislikes as you, online communities is the way forward. You can find partners who have common taste in music, movies or books.

3. Challenge your creativity:

As much as one might hate TikTok, you have to salute the creativity of the people on the lip-syncing app. 2020 will see this trend go to another level altogether as more players are planning to enter the game.

4. Shop till you drop:

You don't have to go to online shopping apps anymore as social media has got it all covered for you. Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and many other channels are now making your shopping easier. Social ecommerce is likely to rule 2020.

5. Artificial Intelligence:

You no longer need to wait for the Customer Service operators to receive your calls and give an appropriate answer. Chatbots or Conversational AI is already seen on many platforms and websites. Well, if you really need to vent out and have no one to listen to chatbots are the way.