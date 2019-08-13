New York: The top-end version of Samsung's newly-launched flagship Galaxy Note10+ will cost Rs 89,999 in India.

The top-end variant of Note 10+ with 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB) will be available for Rs 89,999. The device, however, will not be 5G ready in India. Samsung on Thursday announced to launch its 'Made in India' flagships Galaxy Note10 for Rs 69,999 and Galaxy Note 10+ with a starting price of Rs 79,999 in the country.

The 6.3-inch FHD+ Galaxy Note10 has one variant in 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (4G model) capacity while 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage model will be 5G-ready. The Galaxy Note 10+ has a mammoth 12GB RAM (LTE model with 256GB internal storage) variant along with the 5G-ready variant of 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB).

The pre-booking for Galaxy Note 10 opened for consumers in India on Thursday and will remain till August 22. Those who pre-booked will get their devices on August 23 which is the global availability date. Customers can pre-book their Galaxy Note across select retail outlets and online portals including Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata CliQ. The 6.3-inch FHD+ Galaxy Note10 and the 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Galaxy Note10+ will be officially launched in India on August 20.