Tencent announces PUBG-themed Hindi web series Dosti Ka Naya Maidan

Mobile games generally do not have a long shelf life. However, PUBG is one game that has been able to keep the players engaged for quite some time. So much so that even the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aware of the game. Remember his quip “Ye PUBG wale hai kya” during one of his open sessions with parents during examination days.
Tencent, the company behind PUBG has just dropped a 32 seconds trailer of the upcoming web series “Dosti ka Naya Maidan” on its YouTube channel. As per the company, this is the first time in the history of Indian gaming where a brand has gone ahead and created a web-series for its community members and fans.
The web series will reveal stories of five unique friendships, probably five different episodes. It is shot in Hindi and will focus on different players from different walks of life. Tencent will soon reveal the cast and behind the scenes shots before releasing the series on Christmas eve.
