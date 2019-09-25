Xiaomi Redmi 8A with 5,000mAh battery now in India

Bengaluru: Refreshing its Redmi A series, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Wednesday launched Redmi 8A smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery at a starting price of Rs 6,499 (2GB+32GB variant) in India. The 3GB+32GB variant will be available for Rs 6,999. Both the variants will the available on Mi.com and Flipkart, starting September 29.
With this handset, the company has introduced USB Type-C 18W fast-charging support for the first time in this price segment. "We have worked hard in ensuring that Redmi 8A delivers the highest quality with P2i nano coating, and Gorilla Glass 5 along with the best specs for its honest pricing to all our Mi Fans," Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement. The Redmi 8A comes with a 6.22-inch 'Dot Notch' HD+ display and an aspect ratio of 19:9, thus, promising an immersive experience. The device has 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor along with 'Dual Pixel Autofocus'. The main camera comes with an aperture of f/1.8. On the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras on Redmi 8A are capable of taking AI Portrait Mode shots.
