WhatsApp to launch the ‘disappearing messages’ feature soon

WhatsApp to imitate the popular ‘disappearing messages’ feature from Telegram. There has been no official statement from the Facebook-owned WhatsApp, but a few users reported the arrival of the new feature on Twitter.

WhatsApp is testing the new feature before streamlining it. The feature allows its users to set a time for a disappearing message and the message will self-destruct in the set time frame. The public beta version of WhatsApp for Android featured traces of the upcoming feature. However, the feature is not released for public use yet.

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp tipster, the new feature is being worked upon and might be released as part of a future app update.