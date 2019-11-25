WhatsApp tips: How to activate WhatsApp grouped stickers on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp has been treating its users well with many features and updates added to the online-chat platform in the last couple of months. Currently, using WhatsApp stickers is the new ‘cool’ for many and the very recent good news is that now the desktop version of the chat app, WhatsApp Web, has also introduced grouped stickers.

Grouped Stickers save space in the chatbox when two stickers are sent, the stickers are placed next to each other on the screen to save space, now the desktop version of WhatsApp will also feature the new feature.

How to active WhatsApp grouped stickers

The trick to use this feature is to send two stickers back-to-back. The feature only works when two stickers are sent one after the other.

If more than two stickers are sent together, the app sends the third separately in the next row.

WABetaInfo says that users need to reload WhatsApp Web on their browsers to see the feature working.

Chat Privacy on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has also added another feature enhancing the privacy of its users.

WhatsApp users on Android phones can now secure their chats with the fingerprint lock system on their devices. Once enabled, users will have to input their fingerprint every time they log into the app.

The new feature will work in capacitive as well as in-display fingerprint sensors.

iOS users can access the enhanced privacy feature by using the face-lock system on iPhones.