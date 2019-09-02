Upcoming Realme Q smartphone's specifications revealed in Beijing

Beijing: Just days before the launch of the Realme Q, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's CMO, Xu Qi Chase, has revealed the specifications of the device online, media reported on Monday.

On Weibo, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) confirmed that the smartphone, which will be launched on September 5, would be powered by a 4035mAh battery along with 20W VOOC fast charging technology. In addition, it has also been confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor, same as the Realme 5 Pro, news portal GizmoChina reported. In terms of software, the phone will run Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 on top. The Realme XT, the company's first smartphone to feature a 64MP camera on the back, is also widely speculated to be launched in China in September, after making its debut in India.

Realme XT sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to accommodate the front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.