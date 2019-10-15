Two easy ways to use WhatsApp on laptop and PCs

Ever since WhatsApp became a trend in many countries, people have felt the need to run WhatsApp on PCs without Bluestack.

WhatsApp is basically a messaging application which can be used only on a mobile device with a SIM card, but that doesn't mean you can't access your account on a computer. WhatsApp Web collects all of your data from the mobile app and helps you to send and receive messages from your desktop browser.

There are two easy ways to access WhatsApp from your computer:

1.Using a web browser (Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari and Edge are compatible).

2.Installing the app (a .exe file) on your operating system.

How to use WhatsApp using a web browser

To use it, you'll need WhatsApp on your phone and a recently updated browser on your desktop.

Here’s what to do, depending on the OS of your phone:

7 easy steps for Android

1.Open web.whatsapp.com on your PC using the web browser.

2.Open WhatsApp on your phone.

3.Open the Chat screen and select Menu (Three dots on top right corner) and then click on the third option which is WhatsApp Web.

4.There will be a QR code on the PC or laptop screen. Scan this using your phone's camera.

5.WhatsApp will then open in your computer browser and you’ll be able to use it as to send messages as you would on your phone.

8 easy steps for iPhone

1.Open web.whatsapp.com on your computer using the web browser

2.Open the WhatsApp app on your phone.

3.If you are in a chat, navigate back to the main menu.

4.On the Chat screen select Settings from the bottom menu.

5.Select WhatsApp Web.

6.There will be a QR code on the computer screen.

7.Scan this using your phone.

8.WhatsApp will then open in your computer browser and you’ll be able to use it to send messages as you would on your phone

When you’ve finished your session, remember to log out

How to logout from your WhatsApp Web Apple and Android device?

Click on the three dot menu above the chat list on the left hand side of the screen. Click on Log out.

Downloading the app on your operating system

WhatsApp can be used from your desktop without a browser. To install WhatsApp on your computer, access their website from your computer’s browser or download it via the Apple App Store. WhatsApp can only be installed on your computer if your operating system is Windows or Mac.

3 easy steps to install app on Windows

1.On your computer’s browser, navigate to the download page to download the .exe file.

2.Once the download is complete, open WhatsApp.exe to install WhatsApp on your computer.

3.When the install is complete, launch WhatsApp on your computer and scan the QR code to log in.

4 easy steps to install on Mac OS

1.On your computer’s browser, navigate to the download page to download the .zip file.

2.Once the download is complete, open the zip file to run WhatsApp.app.

3.On your first install, the application will prompt if you would like to add WhatsApp to your Applications folder and your desktop dock.

4.When the install is complete, launch WhatsApp on your computer and scan the QR code to log in.

Other way to use app is download and install it via Apple App Store and Windows App Store.

You can use multiple, business accounts of WhatsApp on diferrent browsers and in Incognito Mode.