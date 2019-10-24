Titan Eyeplus forays smart eyewear Skyfly Mutrics

Bengaluru: In its endeavour to offer quality international standards to its consumers, Titan Eyeplus, India's leading optical brand, introduces Skyfly Mutrics Smart eye wear to India in association with Skyfly.

With this launch, Titan Eyeplus ventures into the world of Smart Eyewear and continues to redefine standards in product design and technology with Skyfly Mutrics Smart Audio Sunglasses.

The trends in today's world incline towards technology with consumers on the look-out for innovative products. The world is on their finger tips and life is made easier via a tap. Titan Eyeplus presents Smart Audio Sunglasses by Skyfly in the country, where consumers are growing tech savvy by every minute. Technological innovation and consumer satisfaction at Titan Eyeplus is the backbone of all new launches and partnerships.

The revolutionary glasses from Skyfly are a culmination of research and study and therefore it is a well-thought out product. Every feature in the product is thoughtfully designed. For instance, besides being an ideal eyewear companion for an active chic lifestyle, it is also designed to be compact and light-weight. The Smart Audio Sunglasses are equipped with innovative Open-ear concept which allows the user to listen to music and still be aware of her/his environment. Tech enthusiast can make their day a sonic adventure with these cool multi coloured sunglasses featuring Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.0 and 8-hour playtime. Convenience is at the core of the products' D&A. The In-built Mic, for instance, enables users to access Siri and the Google Assistant and, also answer calls on the go.

"Titan Eyeplus as a futuristic optical chain understands evolving consumer needs. Today's consumers want to experiment with their look and keep technology central to their lifestyle. With Skyfly Mutrics Smart eyewear we bridge this gap and exclusively bring to India a product which focuses on innovation and quality. Skyfly Mutrics is fashion-forward eyewear brand and the products combine stylish and utility. These are not just a product of technological innovation but also good quality sunglasses with UV 400 protection," said Shalini Gupta, Marketing Head at Titan Eyeplus.

"We are excited to launch Skyfly as a brand for consumers who aspire to own smart and innovative technology products. The Sunglasses is the first of many such futuristic products that millions of people can afford and enjoy. Titan Eyeplus is a natural partner given their focus on unique eyewear products, brand equity with retail and online reach across India," said Prabhat Maheshwari, the Co-founder of Skyfly.

"Consumers in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the US will shortly be able to experience and buy Skyfly products in the coming months," he added.

The USP of the Product

The Sunglasses have lenses with UV 400 protection which not only help keep the sun out of eyes but also make them the best accessory for your daily activities. Inter changeable lenses lets one customize their pair of sunglasses. The Skyfly Mutrics Smart Audio Sunglasses are exclusively marketed in India by Titan Eyeplus and are available in all Titan Eyeplus Store and Titan Eyeplus website from October. Rush out to own the playful and fashionable accessory of the year. And it does not pinch your pocket at only Rs 9999.

Specifications

* UV 400 protection

* Near - Field Surround Sound system and virtual base enhancing algorithm

* Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.0

* Hands Free calling

* Inbuilt Mic

* 8 hour play time