TikTok drops blunt policy of cyberbullying

Hong Kong: TikTok has dropped a "blunt" cyberbullying policy, the Chinese-owned sharing app said Wednesday after a report it hid posts by disabled, gay and overweight people.

People deemed "susceptible to harassment or cyberbullying based on their physical or mental condition" had the reach of their posts restricted, German site NetzPolitik.org reported, citing leaked documents from Tiktok. When asked about the report, TikTok told AFP on Wednesday that it now recognised "the approach was wrong" and said it had dropped the policy.

"Early on, in response to an increase in bullying on the app, we implemented a blunt and temporary policy. This was never designed to be a long-term solution, but rather a way to help manage a troubling trend," a TikTok spokesman said.