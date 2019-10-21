These batteries won't catch fire

Washington: Scientists have developed a flexible lithium-ion battery that can not only operate under extreme conditions -- including cutting, submersion, and simulated ballistic impact -- but also does not catch fire. Current Li-ion batteries are susceptible to catastrophic fire and explosion incidents -- most of which arrive without any discernible warning -- because they are built with flammable and combustible materials, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in the US.

They noted that some phones were banned from airlines as a result of this danger, and the US Navy's prohibition of e-cigarettes on ships and submarines is a direct response to the need to reduce the flammability of such devices.

With these batteries emerging as the energy storage vehicle of choice for portable electronics, electric vehicles, and grid storage, these safety advancements mark a significant step forward in transforming the way Li-ion batteries are manufactured and used in electronic devices, the researchers said.

In the research published in the journal Chemical Communications, the team described a new class of "water-in-salt" and "water-in-bisalt" electrolytes -- referred to as WiS and WiBS, respectively.

These electrolytes, when incorporated in a polymer matrix, reduce water activity and elevate the battery's energy capabilities and life cycle while ridding it of the flammable, toxic, and highly reactive solvents present in current Li-ion batteries. It's a safe, powerful alternative, the researchers said.