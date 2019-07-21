The challenges of going electric

Major challenges

Here are some of the main hurdles in the adoption of electric vehicles…

Charging infrastructure: Think this as a scenario when you bought a car but there are hardly any petrol stations. Similarly, battery operated vehicles need easily accessible charging station to tank up the battery. Unfortunately, this charging infrastructure is almost non-existent.

Most battery powered two or three wheelers have either removeable batteries or their need of a public charging station is minimal. However, bigger vehicles like cars, buses etc. need a widespread charging grid with fast charging capability. We would need participation from both, the government and private players to setup fast charging facilities across the country.

Upfront high cost: Compared to the regular vehicles, electric vehicles are priced higher. Since the technology is still in its nascent stages in India and most of the components are being imported, hence they do not get the relevant subsidies, resulting in a higher price.

The government has invited companies to setup their base in India and manufacture important parts like batteries and related tech in India, however, it will take time for things to get moving on that front. Since the recent budget has provided additional rebate for purchasing battery operated two wheelers and interest rebate for larger vehicles, further ongoing support from government will result in faster adoption of green vehicles.

Awareness: While people are getting serious about the after-effects of pollution and ever diminishing petrochemical resources, a lot of work still needs to be done to create awareness among the users. People need to be made aware about the benefits of these vehicles and the fact that electric vehicles are much cheaper in the long run.

Current scenario: Among the few brands which are actively in the two-wheeler segment are Hero Motors, Go GreenBOV, Okinawa Scooters, Revolt Motors and Ather Energy etc. Some of these companies are not dependent on the need of public charging infrastructure, as their vehicles come with a removable battery and can be easily charged anywhere.

Companies like Ather Energy, which has two different models of scooters available, follows a different route. Their scooters do not come with a removeable battery, instead the company installs a charging station at the consumer’s home and has setup a charging network in cities like Bangalore and Chennai already. Go GreenBOV is focusing on B2B segment and offers a unique vehicle as a service for businesses that have a delivery fleet.