Technology at our fingertips: Wear Alexa on your ring finger soon

Seattle: Alexa has decided to come closer to you in the form of a smart ring that you can soon wear, Amazon's virtual assistant.

The Alexa-enabled smart ring called "Echo Loopa is available for $129.99 (strictly by invitation) currently in the US so no gatecrashing here. With access to Alexa at your fingertips, simply click the action button to ask for the right amount to tip at dinner, confirm you locked the front door, or announce you're on your way home.

Echo Loop can be used for short phone calls; just set a top contact and double click the action button to give them a call. When done speaking to Alexa or the person on the other end of the call, hold Echo Loop up to your ear to hear your phone call or Alexa's response. Echo Loop has two microphones, the smallest speaker ever on an Echo device, and a piezo haptic that vibrates discreetly when you receive notifications or an incoming call.