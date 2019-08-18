Tech this week: Weekly round-up of all-important products launched in India

Since the technology industry moves at a very fast pace, at times it is difficult to keep a track of the latest announcements. This week we saw quite a few interesting products across the gamut, right from accessories to smartphones to consumer electronics, being announced. Here is our weekly round-up of the all-important products launched in India.
Sony SRS-XB402M:
Sony’s new wireless speakers look good and are smart too. These new speakers are a part of Sony's Extra Bass line-up and boast powerful features like built-in Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a colourful party light mode and more. The company claims a battery life of up to 12 hours. Retail price of this speaker is Rs 24,990, though it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 19,000 till August 18.
AirTamer Personal Air Purifier:
AirTamer is personal portable air purifier and can be worn around the neck. It is designed to emit a constant stream of healthy negative ions that force airborne pollutants away from your personal space giving you a zone of cleaner, healthier air to breathe. This easily chargeable gadget is priced at Rs 7,999 and is available at leading ecommerce stores.
LG 5 Star Washing Machines:
LG has announced its latest range of power-efficient washing machines in India. These machines come with the highest level of Star Rating across the product range resulting in a 30% power efficiency. Among the few key features are Smart Inverter, Jet Spray, TurboWash, Turbodrum & Roller Jet Pulsator. Price for this range starts at Rs 12000 to Rs 40, 000.
Black Shark mobile gaming kit:
This gaming kit is a perfect product for mobile gaming enthusiasts. Though it is designed specifically for Black Shark mobile it is also compatible with Redmi K20 series smartphones. The controller offers a 6+1+Analog Stick and is compatible with most popular Android Games, out of the box.
It comes with a 340 mAh battery and has Bluetooth 4.2 and USB type C for connectivity. This gaming kit retails at Rs 3,498 with an option to buy individual gamepad as well. Existing Black Shark users can buy this kit just for Rs 2.
HTC Wildfire X:
HTC has made a comeback in India with the launch of its new phone Wildfire X. Key specifications include a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display, MediaTek P 22 Octa-core SoC, 3300mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, 8 MP 8x hybrid Zoom lens and 5MP depth sensor. There is a 12MP front-facing selfie camera.
The phone runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box and is available in two variants 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. A limited time Rs.1000 introductory discount is being offered on both variants.
1More Piston fit:
One of the best in the affordable category, 1More has announced its new Piston Fit Bluetooth headset in India. It is powered by 10mm dynamic drivers, and feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. These headphones come with IPX7 certification for dust and water resistance. There is a 130 mAh in-built battery offering up to 8 hours of backup and can charge up 100% in 60 minutes. The 1More Piston Fit is available for Rs 3,999.
Boult Bassbox Blast:
The new Boult Bassbox Blast wireless Bluetooth speaker comes in a stylish design and offers a wide frequency range from deepest bass to highest treble. It is equipped with two 40 mm drivers, which deliver full 360° high definition sound quality and is great for outdoor music sessions. Its inbuilt battery offers up to 20 hours of playback and this speaker is IPX5 rated Waterproof and Dustproof. It is priced at Rs 1499.
Jio Fiber: Reliance Jio has announced the commercial availability of Jio Fiber in India. The plans highspeed broadband connections will start at Rs 700 and will go all the way up to
Rs 10,000 per month offering speed between 100 mbps to 1Gbps. Apart from the home broadband, users can opt for a fixed landline connection offering unlimited free voice calls nationwide, Jio Set-Top Box with gaming support and Jio MR and HoloBoard MR headset, etc. apart from other benefits. The service will start commercially from September 5.
