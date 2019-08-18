Tech this week: Weekly round-up of all-important products launched in India

Since the technology industry moves at a very fast pace, at times it is difficult to keep a track of the latest announcements. This week we saw quite a few interesting products across the gamut, right from accessories to smartphones to consumer electronics, being announced. Here is our weekly round-up of the all-important products launched in India.

Sony SRS-XB402M:

Sony’s new wireless speakers look good and are smart too. These new speakers are a part of Sony's Extra Bass line-up and boast powerful features like built-in Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a colourful party light mode and more. The company claims a battery life of up to 12 hours. Retail price of this speaker is Rs 24,990, though it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 19,000 till August 18.