Tech talk: Wanted Pure air

Types of air purifiers

As mentioned above, there are various types of air purifiers available in the market, most common ones are — HEPA air purifiers, UV based air purifiers, activated carbon air purifiers and ionic air purifiers. UV and iconic air purifiers should be avoided as they generate Ozone gas. An increased presence of Ozone gas can impact lung functions, cause respiratory problems, chest pain, and throat irritation, etc.

HEPA based purifiers are most commonly used these days and are one of the most effective as well. These purifiers force air through filters that trap pollutants in a mesh-like High-Efficiency Particulate Air or HEPA filter.

These filters last max up to six months, depending on the pollution in your area. HEPA Air purifiers are economical and available at a starting price of Rs 6000 approximately. The replacement filters aren’t too costly either and can be bought for Rs 1200 to Rs 1800.

Another popular category is activated carbon purifiers which unlike the HEPA filters are very good at odour removal. Purifiers with only activated carbon filters are not very effective in capturing suspended particles, hence quite a few air purifiers come with another filter to tackle this problem. The activated carbon filters need to be changed in three months and costs Rs 2500 approximately.

Factors to keep in mind beforebuying

Some key factors you need to keep in mind while buying an air purifier, are the size of the room, the noise it makes, and the energy consumption. In case you’re one of those who prefer to stay connected, then there are a few air purifiers which can be connected with WiFi and operated remotely with the help of an app on your phone. So, by the time you reach home, the air inside your home will be clean and fresh.

While placing the air purifier, make sure that it is kept away from carpet and furniture in a free corner. Normally the capacity of cleaning is mentioned on the purifier itself, hence do make a note.

Some of the most popular air purifiers in the market with HEPA filters are from bands like Xiaomi, Phillips, and Honeywell. These are available at the starting price of Rs. 5000 and go all the way up to Rs. 25,000. In case you’re looking for some premium products, then the ones from LG, Sharp, and Dyson, etc. come with additional features and are priced accordingly.

Apart from home or office, there are portable air purifiers available for cars and few in the form of face masks. With the amount of pollution surrounding us, air purifiers are the way to go. But make sure you get the right one for you that can keep allergens and pollutants away.