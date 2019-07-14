Tech Talk: TOR to Firefox – browsers to secure your privacy

In today’s day and age, every online activity is being tracked. From cyber-criminals, government agencies and even the tech brands like Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Amazon etc. everyone is trying to track your digital footprints.

To explain this with a simple example, when you search for a product on Google search engine, you start seeing ads of the same product everywhere. Be it on Amazon, in your Gmail inbox, or via ads served by Google on any site that you visit, you get reminded of that product 24/7.

A regular inflow of data highlighting your online behaviour helps companies create a user persona. This data then determines what content you see on most of these sites. While, this tracking may seem harmless not only does it affect your internet usage but also exposes your private and sensitive data, without your consent.

So, how do we control cyber criminals, government agencies and these tech giants from stealing our information so easily? Well, to a certain extent you can’t. You’ll still be using Gmail to send and receive emails, post content on sites like Facebook and Twitter, use Amazon for shopping or Google to search for any information you need. While it is impossible to go off the grid totally, you can still limit the information that can be easily gathered from your browsing habits.

And as a first step to secure your privacy, you must replace your internet browser to a more secure and privacy focused one. All we need is a browser that does not track us and lets us stay anonymous while we browse the internet. Here are a few browsers that are available to download for free on all popular platforms like Mac, Windows, Linux etc and can keep you off the radar.