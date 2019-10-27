Tech talk: Tech crackers

Diwali, the festival of lights, is here and no doubt this is one of the biggest Indian festivals. That smell of freshly applied paint, kids bursting crackers and markets loaded with enthusiastic shoppers, Diwali invokes expressions that are unique to each.
The festival is not only about cleansing the internal self, but also about keeping our surroundings clean. That is why we end up doing away with the excess stuff every year. There is a belief that it removes negativity and this process also opens up space for acquiring new stuff that, we feel, will be more useful, going ahead.
So, if you are done removing old stuff from your place and want to get shiny new products for yourself, home or loved ones this Diwali, continue reading ahead...
Smartphones
Smartphones with a powerful camera or digital camera with a built-in smartphone? Either way, if you plan to get a new phone this festive season, there are quite a few interesting ones for you to choose from. Phones with dedicated gaming features or with huge battery life, it is a decision. Some can fold like a paper and some let you shoot like a pro.
While there is always the perfect one launching in a few days, the Redmi K20 pro is one of the very few devices which offer perfect value for money. The price of this fancy, powerful and loaded up to the brim Redmi K20 Pro starts at Rs. 24,999.
Portable party speakers
Trendy portable speakers are not only party starters but can set up the mood with inbuilt LED lights. Zoook Rocker Thunder Plus is one such speaker that offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth or wired connectivity via an aux cable.
These speakers come with a wireless microphone; in case you wish to showcase your talent as a singer. Since these have an inbuilt rechargeable battery, you can start your own little party virtually anywhere. The Thunder Plus retails around Rs.4,000
Robot vacuum cleaner
If you dread that post-festive cleaning, then get yourself an automated robot cleaner. These autonomous hands-free gadgets can clean every nook and corner of the house without you even worrying about them.
Eufy from Anker is one such nifty gadget that comes with WiFi and voice control and allows you to plan up to a week of automated cleaning sessions. It can be bought for Rs. 16,000 from major ecommerce stores.
Smart weighing scale
Fitness is a never-ending journey. While a weighing scale may not be on top of the list for Diwali shopping, but after all that festive binge eating or cheat days, it is a good idea to plan your fitness activities better.
A smart scale can help you track your health data and offers you information regarding body weight, fat percentage, body water percentage, helping you to design your fitness programme accordingly. Xiaomi’s body composition scale is available for Rs. 2,000 in India.
Smartwatch
A smartwatch is no more a fashion statement or a geeky gadget. In fact, these not only help you stay on top of your fitness activities but help you stay organised in your day to day tasks.
Amazfit GTS priced at Rs. 9,999, not only looks premium but also offers a long battery life leaving you less worried about charging yet another accessory. Pair these watches with your smart weighing scale and you have your all-important health data in one place.
Power bank
To power all the fancy gadgets that you already have and to charge them on the go, you need a power bank for sure. But often these looked dull and boring till Realme launched a few colourful and fancy looking power banks priced at Rs. 1,299.
This is a 10,000 mAh portable power bank that supports a bi-directional fast charge and the red and yellow coloured ones are attention-grabbing.And in case you are in a mood to celebrate this cracker-less Diwali, here’s an interesting one.
Virtual crackers
Bobble has come up with an interactive Diwali theme for its colourful Indic keyboard app. This new theme not only plays a cracker sound every time you type on your Android phone but on pressing the space key, you will see firework animation right within the keyboard.
All this to ensure that you can celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali while keeping up with the festive spirit. It can be downloaded for free from Playstore.
