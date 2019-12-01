Tech talk: Match made in heaven

Technology not only helps people to connect and stay in touch but at times it acts as cupid too. Today’s digital natives like to have things in a planned and personalised manner, including their wedding.

Though planning a wedding depends on factors like country, religion, culture and more, technology is the only factor that remains constant throughout. Right from communicating with your partner, finding the perfect invitation card to zeroing in on the venue, managing the budget and deadlines, it plays the role of a silent and a thankless supporter efficiently.

As per recent research, more than one-third of couples prefer a technology-friendly wedding, to make it a memorable one. So, here we’ve listed a few trends that can help you make your D-day even more special:

360-degree videos: Getting a wedding video done is so old school. Add a new dimension to this most memorable moment of life with a 360-degree video. Imagine the magical feeling of reliving those moments and being there once again, albeit virtually, thanks to an immersive video. Priceless isn’t it.

Also, a lot of wedding planners offer you a 360-degree preview of the décor, so that you can plan it to perfection. Similarly, you can try your wedding dress as well.

Action camera: Ask your photographer to set up multiple action cameras at the venue and probably let the bride and groom carry one each. This will get you some candid shots and the footage from the bride and grooms’ point of view will make an interesting video story that can be enjoyed for the rest of their life.