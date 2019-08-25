Tech Talk: Gadgets to increase productivity

Tech backpack

Whether you’re a corporate executive or a student, your laptop needs extra care especially while commuting. A tech backpack like HP Odyssey backpack comes to the rescue when you need extra safety for your laptop and need to carry a lot of other accessories. This water-resistant and scratch-resistant backpack can carry a laptop with 15.6-inch display and has expandable mesh pockets for your water bottles and more. It is available on major e-commerce stores for under Rs.2000.

This week we had quite a few interesting product announcements in India. We saw Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Note 10 being unveiled apart from the likes of Xiaomi and Realme announcing their respective mid-budget phones. Let us do a quick recap...