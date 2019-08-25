Tech Talk: Gadgets to increase productivity

Smart professionals need smart devices to help manage time and work efficiently, without burning a hole in the wallet. Let us look at a few accessories that can make your work and commute interesting and easy too.
Wireless ergonomic mouse
The way we hold a computer-mouse is not natural to our wrist. Extended usage of mouse causes strain in wrist muscles. Using an ergonomic mouse will not only ensure that these muscles are not under constant stress but will help you perform tasks with ease. Logitech MX Master 2S is a professional wireless mouse that not only keeps your workstation tangle-free but also comes with an ergonomic design keeping your wrists at a natural angle. It also comes with additional keys like scrollbar, forward and backward keys, located right next to the thumb.
Personal Cloud and backup solution
If you need to store a lot of data on the cloud and are concerned about privacy, installing a Network-attached storage system is ideal for you. Synology DS 218+ is a solution that gives you the option to store your data on a personal server allowing you to access anytime using your phone, laptop, computer or tablet. You can also use this server for a host of features like media streaming box, host a website, serve as an email server, become a personalised iTunes server and more. It can hold up to 28TB (14TB *2) of storage space and is priced around Rs.37,999.
Multiport USB HUB
With the new age laptops shedding all those important ports to look sleek and go light on weight, a multi-port USB hub is an important accessory. These new-age gadgets connect with your laptop using the Type C port and add a slew of ports like SD card reader, additional HDMI port for hi-res video output, multiple USB ports. It even offers charge pass though letting you charge devices while connected to them. Kingston’s Nucleum Hub is not only one of the most affordable ones but also offers high-speed data transfer. Priced around Rs. 4500, this USB hub is easily available on major e-commerce or computer peripheral stores.
Tech backpack
Whether you’re a corporate executive or a student, your laptop needs extra care especially while commuting. A tech backpack like HP Odyssey backpack comes to the rescue when you need extra safety for your laptop and need to carry a lot of other accessories. This water-resistant and scratch-resistant backpack can carry a laptop with 15.6-inch display and has expandable mesh pockets for your water bottles and more. It is available on major e-commerce stores for under Rs.2000.
This week we had quite a few interesting product announcements in India. We saw Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Note 10 being unveiled apart from the likes of Xiaomi and Realme announcing their respective mid-budget phones. Let us do a quick recap...
Xiaomi A3
One of the most anticipated from Xiaomi, the A3 running near-stock Android was announced. The highlight of the phone is its triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor. On the front it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset the Mi A3 sports a 6.08-inch Super AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor and 4030mAh battery. It is available 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants with a starting price of Rs. 12,999.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series
Samsung has announced two phones under the Note 10 series sporting infinity-O display, a new S Pen and powered by the Exynos 9825 processor. The price of the larger Note 10+ which sports a 6.8-inch screen starts at Rs.79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage version while the regular Galaxy Note 10, with a 6.3-inch display, is priced at Rs.69,999. It comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Realme 5 series
Realme has announced two new smartphones in the market. The Realme 5 comes with a Snapdragon 665 SoC, quad-camera setup with 12MP primary camera and a 5000 mAh battery. It comes with a starting price Rs.9,999. The Realme 5 Pro comes with Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48MP quad-camera setup and is equipped with a 20W VOOC 3.0 Fast Charge. Price starts from Rs. 13,999.
Nikon Z 6 Filmmakers Kit
The Z 6 Filmmakers Kit includes a range of equipment that helps users unlock the Z 6’s video features and powerful potential. It includes a Nikon Z 6 mirrorless camera, NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens, NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S lens, a Wireless Microphone ME-W1, Rechargeable Li-ion Battery EN-EL15b, Zhiyun Crane 3 Lab (Creator Package), Atomos Ninja V Recording Monitor, HDMI cable (4K), and a few Hoya filters along with and a Hard case. The kit is being offered at an introductory price of Rs.3,82,832 which is otherwise available at Rs.5,04,240
