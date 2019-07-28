Tech Talk: FaceApp – To do or not to do?

While we thought otherwise, people have developed a sudden liking towards looking old. The strange obsession is not about growing old and wise but just about looking old. Like any other trend that goes viral, everyone around us started posting images of their old avatar all over social media.

The app in question is FaceApp which was developed by a Russian company. Though the app has been available for more than a couple of years, it has recently gone viral again thanks to influencer campaigns done right. Once a user selects an image, it gets uploaded to the app’s cloud server. There, with the help of Artificial Intelligence, the app applies different filters showing what the users would look like with coloured hair, beard, glasses, make-up or when they age. The result, especially after the ageing filter is applied, may look eerily close to what one may look like a few years later.

This, though, is not the only reason why people are freaking out. Like any other viral app, FaceApp has had people worried about data privacy. The app in its privacy statement, which we hardly read, states that users grant its creators -perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide ownership of images used in the app and the freedom to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish and translate them however they see fit.