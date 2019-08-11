Tech Talk: Democratised in-display

Technically this setup is not the best in the market since you have a lot of phones in the market with very powerful sensors at a similar price range. That said, you can still capture some beautiful and detailed shots provided there is ample amount of daylight. It is a different story when the lighting conditions are challenging. You would notice a lot of noise in the images captured in low light scenarios.

I liked the macro mode, though it took me some time to get crisp shareworthy macro shots of flowers, leaves, and other random stuff but it was fun. Other modes that you get are AI cam, Beauty, Bokeh, AR shot and Panorama. You need to be patient to get the desired results from the camera on this phone. For selfie lovers, the 32-megapixel camera is a similar story. With enough natural light added with a wee bit of patience, you can still get some more than decent selfie shots. Low light selfie shots come out okay thanks to unique dual front selfie flash which sits just above the display on either side of the notch. Presence of AR emoji is a pleasant surprise for a sub-15K phone.

Overall performance of the phone is acceptable. It offers 128 GB of internal storage and has an ample 6GB of RAM which is expected to help you complete more than day to day tasks without any fuss. Talking about the ‘almost’ I mentioned earlier, it’s the performance part which really takes a hit because of the presence of a sub-par Mediatek Helio P35 processor, mostly found in phones priced around Rs. 10,000. With regular usage, however, you won’t face any issue whatsoever.

In fact, the performance is snappy till the time you start playing graphic-intensive games which is when the phone starts lagging and heats up slightly as well. This is disappointing when you have competition devices offering amazing all-round performance at a similar or slightly higher price. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie based HiOS out of the box which feels zippy and comes with most features like gesture-based navigation but misses out on quite a few important ones like digital wellbeing.