Tech talk: Charge into the future

Riding on the success of its previous mid-budget segment devices, Realme announced its foray into a different price segment that it is known for. The Realme X2 Pro is its first real flagship product which comes with the latest Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 6.55-inches FHD+ display, a high screen to body ratio, up to 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and a new in-display fingerprint sensor.

It also houses a quad-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel 115° ultra-wide-angle lens that can also shoot 2.5cm macro shots, 13-megapixel telephoto lens for 20x hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfie enthusiasts, there’s a 16-megapixel front camera.

Among other specifications, the phone has dual stereo speakers, improved vibration motor and liquid cooling for gaming, Dolby Atmos and a 4000 mAh battery. No doubt these specifications are powerful and impressive, the real magic lies in the fast charging technology that the phone comes with.

The Super VOOC charging technology, as the company calls it, with the help of a bundled 50W charger is capable of charging the phone from 0-100% in less than half an hour. This tech allows you to leave your bulky power bank at home since you can practically get more than half a day worth charge before you even complete your cup of tea or coffee.

Another feature that will become a trend in 2020 is a display with at least a 90Hz refresh rate compared to the 60Hz display used in most smartphones currently.

A display with a higher refresh rate offers a better experience while gaming, browsing and day to day usage. The X2 Pro is equipped with a large 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and support for HDR 10+ for media consumption.

The X2 pro, running on Android 9 Pie based Color OS 6.1, has been announced in two different colors and in two variants at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 giving a tough competition to the rival brands especially the one with a similar-sounding brand name.

For the people who like something different, there is a Master Edition, designed by

Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa,

which comes at a slightly higher price

point but with unique Red Brick and Concrete colors.

While the X2 Pro is on the higher end of the price bracket, Realme 5s, which is a budget android smartphone, also makes its debut. This smartphone is an upgrade to Realme 5 which was introduced just a few months back. The Realme 5S comes with Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB memory and storage combinations.

It houses a quad-camera setup at the back bringing the power of a 48-megapixel sensor to a sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket. Apart from the Samsung GM-1 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, there is an 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. A 13-megapixel camera is present on the front for selfies.

Realme 5s is being made available in three color options: Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red. At a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the base variant, this is indeed one of the only few smartphones with a 48-megapixel camera under the sub-10K price bracket.

For a price-conscious market like India, this sort of competition is good as not only it offers a wider variety to choose from but also at a competitive price. The X2 Pro is surely a bold leap by Realme and while only time will tell if the device is received well, it does showcase what to expect in 2020, the year that marks the dawn of next decade.