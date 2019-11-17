Tech talk: Asus Zenbook Pro Duo – Double the fun

When it comes to making computers and smartphones, Taiwanese company Asus definitely has an edge over many. Recently the company introduced a niche device in the Indian market which is outrageously powerful and offers endless possibilities to the users. Let us check how the all-new Asus Zenbook Pro Duo fares out.

With the price tag of Rs 209, 990, the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo is not any regular laptop that you’d see in the market. The fact that its insane technical specifications make this laptop a dream device for serious content creators

The top of the line variant comes with 32 GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, an eight-core 2.4GHz Intel i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM.

As the name suggests, it comes with two 4K displays with the primary one being a 15.6-inch OLED display. The secondary display is a 14-inch LCD display that sits right at the top of the keypad and looks like the TouchBar of MacBook Pro but on steroids.

The secondary display or ScreenPad+ comes extremely handy when performing performance heavy tasks like editing videos or images etc. For instance, video editors can keep the ‘timeline’ open in the secondary display while the main screen can be used to check the preview.

You can always drag and park the regular stuff like the file explorer, calculator, browser or even a music player while utilizing the main display for the more important tasks. This display has a matte finish and offers a smooth touch experience.

The fact that both the primary and the secondary displays are touch-enabled, helps increase the productivity multi-fold. There’s also a pen-shaped stylus in case you need one. Though this pen becomes a liability since the laptop doesn’t come with a dedicated slot to house the pen.

The Zenbook Pro Duo comes with what Asus calls an ErgoLift design which raises the bottom part slightly up when the laptop is in use. This not only offers a better viewing/typing experience but also improves airflow beneath the chassis.

The secondary display is located where the keyboard can be found on any other laptop, and the trackpad has been shifted to the bottom right corner. While the keys offer solid clicky feedback, the trackpad is too difficult to use.

It is too crammed for proper usage, but that’s the compromise you need to make to create space for the huge secondary display. Using an external mouse helps to operate the laptop better.

Talking about build quality, the laptop is housed in a metal body and is durable. For connectivity, there are 2 USB A ports, one USB Type C port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

At 2.5kg in weight, the laptop not a portable device by any stretch of the imagination. Even keeping this on your lap while working is outright uncomfortable both due to the weight and the keyboard placement.

With the specs that it carries, it is safe to call it a desktop replacement since apart from work, you can play games, watch movies and perform all other regular tasks without breaking a sweat.

There are dedicated keys for a lot of frequently used functions like switching between both the displays, lock windows, etc. which come in handy and save a lot of time.

There are ample amount of cooling vents which help in keeping the temperature of this beast under control. The 71WHr battery comes with fast charging support and while using both the displays you get approximately 3.5 hours of a backup. This happens to another reason why this laptop cannot be considered ideal for working on-the-go.

Overall, the Zenbook Pro Duo is an impressive laptop for most use cases; be it content creation, gaming, programming or even regular work. Once you’ve spent some time using this laptop, using any other windows powered laptop will feel a downgrade.

It is a step-in right direction from Asus and shows us how the future laptops will look and work like. Having said that, if Asus takes care of some issues like pricing, weight battery, and keyboard placement, the third iteration could very well be the perfect windows-based creator device.

Pros

Specifications

Dual 4K Display

Design

Performance

Cons

Price

Battery performance

Bulky