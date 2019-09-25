Spotify's app for artists adds real-time stats

San Francisco: Swedish music streaming app Spotify is releasing a redesigned 'Spotify for Artists app', which will display the total number of people listening to an artists tracks worldwide at any moment. The redesigned app will be rolled out this week on iOS and Android. It will also track when a song is added to a playlist or when an artists hits a followers milestone, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

The updated app, which includes a new home tab, will feature recommendations for articles. Spotify recently updated new feature for users to share favourite music and podcasts with friends on Snapchat. Snapchat is now one of the several destinations that Spotify users can share on, along with WhatsApp, Messages, Messenger, Twitter, Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories. Spotify now has around 232 million monthly active users globally, which is an increase of 29 per cent year-on-year, along with 108 million premium subscribers, which is also 31 per cent (YoY) growth.