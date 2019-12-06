Spotify Wrapped: Your listening history from 2019 and the last decade

California: Spotify has released its year-ender summary of the most played content on its audio platform in 2019 and the last decade, called Spotify Wrapped.

The most streamed artist on Spotify was in 2019 is Post Malone with over 6.5 billion streams around the globe. The second-most-streamed artist is 17-year-old Grammy nominee Billie Eilish. At number three is Ariana Grande, who is also the most-streamed female artist of the decade.

Spotify also observed a great year for podcast growth. The service now has over 500,000 podcast titles available. Podcast audience also witnessed an uptick by more than 50 per cent since the start of the year.

Users can also see their own summary of 2019 and the last decade by heading to the Spotify Wrapped website or through the main app.