Speak to Alexa and pay bills via Amazon Pay in India

Bengaluru: In an India-first feature, Amazon on Wednesday announced that users can now pay their utility bills with Amazon Pay just by speaking to its digital assistant Alexa in the country.

The new Alexa feature supports payment of bills across categories such as electricity, water, post-paid mobile, cooking gas, broadband, DTH and more.

Users of Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and other devices with Alexa built-in, can just give commands such as "Alexa, pay my mobile bill" or "Alexa, pay my electricity bill" to get started.

"The integration of Amazon Pay with Alexa will help reduce both time and effort for customers who use Amazon Pay for bill payments and repeat similar transactions every month.

"We are excited to share that this is an India-first feature which Alexa customers in India can enjoy before any other international customers," Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager for Alexa Experiences and Devices, said in a statement.

Alexa will retrieve the amount due for bills from their registered Amazon account and ask for customer confirmation before processing the payment. Customers can enable a voice pin on the Alexa app to make transactions more secure.

Once approved, Alexa will complete the transaction using Amazon Pay, and send a notification to the customer's registered mobile phone number, confirming the transaction. Alexa will also send a link to register their bill details on the Amazon shopping app before proceeding for the payment, said the company.