Sony Alpha 7R IV full-frame mirrorless camera now in India

New Delhi: Sony India on Wednesday refreshed its Alpha 7R series full-frame mirrorless camera line-up with Alpha 7R IV (model ILCE-7RM4) in India for Rs 299,990.

The company announced that VG-C4EM vertical grip worth Rs 31,990, ECM-B1M shotgun microphone worth Rs 27,990, XLR-K3M XLR adaptor kit worth Rs 46,990 would be available starting October 2019. "We believe in innovation and a continuous growth process, where we break boundaries and redefine the expectations of how a digital camera can perform," Hiroyuki Tokuno, Head of Digital Imaging Division, Sony India, said in a statement. The new Alpha 7R IV features a newly developed 35 mm full-frame back-illuminated CMOS image sensor with a resolution of 61.0 MP2. The new sensor's back-illuminated structure and effective noise reduction techniques combine to deliver extremely low-noise, high sensitivity performance ensuring the absolute maximum image quality.

The new full-frame model is equipped with a 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization system that has been fine-tuned to support its high-resolution shooting capacity, thus, resulting in a shutter speed advantage of 5.5-steps. The Sony Alpha 7R IV full-frame mirrorless camera can shoot full-resolution images at up to 10 fps4 with continuous, accurate autofocus/automatic exposure tracking for up to approximately 7 seconds in full-frame, full-resolution mode (JPEG/RAW), according to the company.