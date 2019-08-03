Social media shows news ways to bring in the joy of Friendship

Just tying friendship band is passé. What’s hot is to express your emotions with engaging content over social media to win hearts of your friends and seek their involvement. Many social platforms can be seen flooded with campaigns and hashtags allowing people to connect and create friendship posts which are appealing in nature. However, with inclusion of short video platforms like Likee & TikTok people are able to bring in their talent and connect with their friends in the most interesting way.

Millennials are now moving away from traditional platforms such as Facebook and lapping up new age social platforms for more engagement and reach. The latest Sensor Tower findings reporting Likee and Tiktok among top 4 downloaded apps (Apr-June 2019 quarter) further confirms the its popularity among young talents.

User creating content as per their own talent and expressing their thoughts can be viewed in form of short videos on Likee wherein even participation from major influencers like Anushka Sen (popular tv actress) are getting involvement and trending. Few trends include influencers visiting foreign countries and creating interesting content with locals while forwarding their friendship thoughts i.e. Anushka Sen recently uploaded a short video on Likee tying bands to Foreign nationals.

The reason for their popularity can be seen with the ease of creation of such videos with added effects allowing them to create interesting content anywhere without having to go through a process of creation and development as compared to traditional format.

Latest campaigns and tags to have gone viral on popular short video platforms include #FriendshipDay2019 on Likee wherein users are posting interesting videos showing them tying friendship bands to their friends and #friendsforeever on TikTok where multitude of people are creating short videos on friendship day. While such tags are trending on social media users are participating in a large number to further contribute their thoughts in the most amazing the way they can.

Major social platforms are even asking their Brand Ambassadors to drive the campaign and bring in desired participation from the users. From tying friendship bands, to lip sinking songs users are trying innovative ways to showcase love for their friends. Few even are even using their talent to create short videos which have a message for the upcoming Friendship Day.

While Friendship Day is still on its way millennials are enjoying every bit to make it a memorable one. Right from tier 1 to tier 2 cities new age media including short video apps are driving the change for sharing individualist content and make it more local for consumption.