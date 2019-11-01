Samsung users most satisfied with the brand: CMR

New Delhi: When it comes to smartphones, Samsung's consumers are most satisfied (97 per cent) followed by Lava (94 per cent) while 98 per cent Xiaomi users were happy with their phones' battery life, said a new report on Friday.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), 98 per cent Samsung and 98 per cent Oppo users rated their phones the highest.

Mobile phone brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and one domestic brand -- Lava have been ranked highly by key stakeholders, on various parameters, such as brand loyalty, advocacy, preferences, product features, pricing, distribution and promotion.

"If we were to look, beyond tier-1 cities, more and more Indians are coming online and getting connected. They put a premium on intangible factors, such as trust and reliability from their mobile phones. Similarly, for retailers, its factors such as consumer pull to timely pay-outs, that matter the most," Satya Mohanty, Head-User Research Practice at CMR, said in a statement.

"While it is a given that the Korean and Chinese brands rule the hypercompetitive Indian mobile market, what is fascinating is how major Indian brands -- MILK, are no longer in the fray, with the strong exception of one dominant player, Lava," added Mohanty.

When it comes to feature phones, Samsung's consumers rank it the highest for reliability (97 per cent), followed by Lava (93 per cent).