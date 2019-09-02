Samsung to launch mid-range 5G phone

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is going to introduce yet another phone in the A-series - the Samsung Galaxy A90 - and this could become the companys most affordable 5G handset, the media has reported.
An official-looking poster and image of its retail box have surfaced online. The retail box shows the device would come with an Infinity U-display at the front with slim bezels around while the back features a triple camera setup, GSMArena reported. The rear packaging shows an unspecified octa-core chip matched (possibly a Snapdragon 855) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage which can be expanded.
The device is reported to be a 6.7-inch smartphone with an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The triple camera setup is likely to include a 48MP primary sensor coupled with a 5MP and an 8MP sensor. The smartphone is said to pack a 32MP selfie camera. While the retail box confirms the handset will get Super-Fast Charging, it doesn't reveal the battery size. The company is yet to announce an official launch date for the Galaxy A90 5G.
