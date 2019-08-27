Samsung launches Galaxy A10s in India

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday launched new smartphone Galaxy A10s, the latest addition to Galaxy A line of smartphones, priced between Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,499. It comes in two -- 2GB RAM + 32GB and 3GB RAM + 32GB -- variants and three colours -- green, blue and black and is set to go on sale on August 28 across retail stores, e-Shop, Samsung Opera House and all major leading online channels.
"Galaxy A10s has been developed for Indian millennials who are looking for a great display, superior camera, long-lasting battery and fingerprint scanner. Galaxy A10s is a complete package of great looks and top performance," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India. The device features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display along with 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP selfie sensor at the front. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
