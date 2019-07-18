Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Voice assistant Bixby leaked online: Report

Seoul: Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, which the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch later this year along with Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, were leaked online, media reported on Thursday.

A set of leaked images hit the web showing off the upcoming device with its stylus, a keyboard accessory, and the three different colour variants -- Blue, Grey and Pink, news portal Techradar reported. The Galaxy Tab S6 would come with four AKG-tuned speakers -- two each at the top and bottom without any headphone jack.

It would feature a Super AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Tab S6 would also have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset while the Tab S4 came with the Snapdragon 835 chipset in 2018.

Reports suggest that the tablet would have either 256GB or 128GB of internal storage along with support for memory expansion up to 512GB. The internal storage would be coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Voice assistant Bixby would also be available to control the tablet via voice commands.

Reports also claim that the S Pen would likely be Bluetooth-compatible, much like that of the Galaxy Note 9. It had also been suggested that this would allow the S Pen to be charged wirelessly by the tablet.