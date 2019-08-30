Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in South Korea on Sept 6

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set launch its much-awaited foldable smartphone -- 'Galaxy Fold' -- in South Korea on September 6, media reported on Friday. The device was initially slated for a late September launch, but the company seems to have decided to bring the date forward, with South Korea getting the new folding phone first, news portal GSMArena reported.

Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-Cheol recently confirmed that the Galaxy Fold's problems have been fixed and it is ready to hit the market soon. In terms of specifications, the device features a 7.3-inch primary flexible AMOLED display and a secondary 4.6-inch screen. The premium smartphone comes backed by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. On the rear, it packs a 16MP + 12MP + 12MP triple rear camera set-up. The device also sports a 10MP camera on the front for selfies.

Meanwhile, Huawei's foldable smartphone Mate X has suffered another delay. The Chinese tech giant recently said that there was "no possibility" of the phone meeting its September launch date. The company, therefore, has announced that Mate X would go on sale only by the end of 2019.