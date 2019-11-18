Samsung camera app code hints at new multi-camera modes, 8K video support

Seoul: Samsung is reportedly working on a new multi-camera mode for its future phones, which may also bring with 8K high-resolution video recording support at 30 fps.

According to The Verge, a code discovered in the latest version of the Samsung camera app reveals that new camera modes including Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panorama, Single Take Photo, and Custom Filter options are in the making.

A Director's View mode has also been spotted in the code, which is likely to allow you to preview or even film from multiple camera sensors simultaneously and then switch between lenses and subject close-ups by tapping on the thumbnails.