Redmi's new laptop to be launched on Aug 29

Beijing: After launching its first laptop RedmiBook 14 with an 8th Gen Intel processor in May, Redmi has announced plans to launch its new version with a 10th Gen Intel processor on August 29. The 10th Gen RedmiBook 14 device will cost more and is expected to offer 14-inch display with an 81.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio, news portal GizmoChina reported on Sunday.

As per the report, the new version may come with a full-sized keyboard, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack along with Smart Unlock 2.0 feature. The 8th Gen RedmiBook 14 features a 14-inch ultra-narrow full HD display. Under the hood, the device has up to eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8GB RAM.

The device also comes with quick charging feature, with zero to 50 per cent charged achieved in 34 minutes.