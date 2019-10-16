Redmi Note 8 series with 4-camera setup in India

New Delhi: Chinese conglomerate Xiaomi on Wednesday launched Redmi Note 8 and 8 Pro smartphones with four-camera rear setup in India.

Redmi Note 8 will be available in 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants for Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999. respectively.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in three variants -- 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB -- for Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. Both the phones will be available for sale on October 21 at 12 noon via Mi.com, Amazon.in and Mi Home stores.

"Redmi Note series has been a true disruptor since Redmi Note launch in 2014. We are excited to launch Redmi Note 8 Pro which sets a benchmark for gaming and imaging with the world's first 64MP camera sensor and Helio G90T chipset," said Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

The four-camera setup on 8 Pro includes a 64MP main camera, an ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, a depth sensor and a macro lens that allows you to go as close as 2cm to the subject for photos as well as videos.

Redmi Note 8 Pro houses a 20MP selfie shooter. The device has full HD+ 16.5 cm (6.53) Dot Notch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 4500mAh battery (with 18W charger). The device comes with Amazon Alexa built-in. It is the world's first smartphone with "Dual Wake" feature which allows it to interact with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa simultaneously.

The Redmi Note 8 has 48MP quad camera setup at the rear. It has 48MP ultra high-resolution primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, Redmi Note 8 houses a 13MP selfie camera.

It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 mobile platform offers great performance while maintaining power efficiency, backed by a 4000mAh battery with 18W charging over Type-C out of the box. The company also launched Mi Air Purifier for Rs 6,499. Xiaomi also announced the Mint Keyboard for MIUI users, which supports over 25 Indian languages currently.