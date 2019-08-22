Redmi Note 8 series to pack a Helio G90T chipset

Beijing: Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch Note 8 series smartphones on August 29 and now, a Weibo post by MediaTek revealed that the upcoming models would ship with the new Helio G90T chipset.

The Note 8 Pro would come with a quad-camera setup headlined by the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, while the regular Note 8 is likely to house a 48MP shooter instead, GSMArena reported on Wednesday. Both the upcoming Redmi phones are expected to run on Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and support 18W fast-charging along with liquid cooling technology. In addition, both phones would come with a fingerprint sensor on the back and support NFC connectivity. To recall, the latest Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S run on Snapdragon 66 processor while the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with Snapdragon 675 chipset.