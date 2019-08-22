Redmi Note 8 series to pack a Helio G90T chipset

Beijing: Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch Note 8 series smartphones on August 29 and now, a Weibo post by MediaTek revealed that the upcoming models would ship with the new Helio G90T chipset.
The Note 8 Pro would come with a quad-camera setup headlined by the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, while the regular Note 8 is likely to house a 48MP shooter instead, GSMArena reported on Wednesday. Both the upcoming Redmi phones are expected to run on Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and support 18W fast-charging along with liquid cooling technology. In addition, both phones would come with a fingerprint sensor on the back and support NFC connectivity. To recall, the latest Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S run on Snapdragon 66 processor while the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with Snapdragon 675 chipset.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)